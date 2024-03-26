Canva acquires Affinity

Canva, the online design platform, has announced a significant expansion of its business. You see, the company has acquired Affinity, a popular creative software platform used by over three million creative professionals worldwide.

With over 175 million users, Canva has already made a significant impact. However, the company apparently believes there is still much more to achieve. By integrating Affinity’s award-winning suite of professional design software, Canva is aiming to address the needs of every kind of designer, from novices to seasoned professionals.

The acquisition comes at a time when visual communication is becoming increasingly important in the workplace. Teams across various industries are relying more on visual content to convey messages effectively. However, this surge in demand has put pressure on designers, who often find themselves bogged down by editing tasks rather than focusing on creative design.

Canva’s collaboration with Affinity is set to change this dynamic. Affinity’s software is known for its intuitiveness, affordability, and efficiency, making it an ideal complement to Canva’s user-friendly platform. Together, they aim to empower designers at all levels, enabling them to create stunning visuals with ease.

Affinity’s suite includes:

Affinity Designer: A vector-based graphics software popular among illustrators, designers, and game developers for creating digital illustrations, logos, web mock-ups, and more.

Affinity Photo: A comprehensive photo editor available on MacOS, Windows, and iPad, ideal for everything from basic editing to advanced retouching.

Affinity Publisher: A professional page layout software for creating beautiful layouts for publication, including books, magazines, marketing materials, and social media templates.

The Affinity team, based in the United Kingdom, will join Canva’s global workforce, bringing their expertise and innovation to the table. This acquisition is part of Canva’s broader strategy to integrate European companies into its ecosystem, including previous acquisitions like Flourish, Kaleido, SmartMockups, Pexels, Pixabay, and SlidesCarnival.