Cooler Master unveils GA2711 monitor

Cooler Master today announced the GA2711 monitor. This new addition to the company’s lineup is designed for gamers, professionals, and everyday users. The 27-inch QHD display features a 100Hz refresh rate, perfect for work and play. It offers tailored viewing with modes such as Action, FPS, RTS, Custom, Standard, Web, Text, and Movie, along with Adaptive Sync for smoother visuals.

“In the development of the GA2711, we focused on what matters most to our customers: quality, functionality, and value. This monitor is a testament to our commitment to providing versatile solutions that meet the diverse needs of our users, whether they’re working from home, enjoying their favorite games, or watching a movie,” stated Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO.

The monitor’s 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time minimize motion blur and lag, providing a seamless experience. The IPS panel covers 99 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, ensuring vivid and accurate colors. Additionally, features like Low Blue Light and flicker-free technology support longer, more comfortable viewing sessions.

Key technical specifications of the GA2711 are below.

Product Number: CMI-GA2711

Panel Type: Flat Series

Ratio: 16:9

Screen Size: 27”

Panel: IPS 16.7M (8 Bit)

Resolution: 2K QHD 2560x1440

Frame Rate: 100 Hz

Contrast Ratio: 1300:1

Viewing Angle (H/V): 178°/178°

Brightness: 250 nits (Typical)

HDR: HDR10 with HDR Peak Brightness of 250 nits (Typ.)

Color Gamut: DCI-P3 75% (Typ., CIE 1976), Adobe RGB 78% (Typ., CIE 1931), sRGB 99% (Typ., CIE 1931)

I/O Ports: 1x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm Audio Out

Response Time: 4ms (GtG), 1ms (MPRT)

Eye Protection: Low Blue Light (S/W), Anti-flicker

VESA: 100x100 mm

Tilt Adjustment: -5°~+20°

The GA2711 monitor should be a popular option for a wide range of users, offering a blend of quality performance and practical features at an attractive price point. It will soon be available here.

