UGREEN enters Network Attached Storage (NAS) market with diverse Linux-based NASync lineup

UGREEN has surprisingly made its way into the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market with the launch of its NASync series. Debuting on Kickstarter today, the series aims to cater to a wide range of users, from personal to business. An early bird discount of 40 percent brings the starting price down to $239.99.

The NASync series comprises six models, each designed to meet specific user needs:

DXP2800: Aimed at personal users, it features an Intel N100 CPU with 4 cores and 4 threads, 8GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 16GB), and 2 SATA drive bays. It supports RAID configurations and has a single 2.5GbE LAN port. DXP4800: Suitable for home users, it upgrades to 4 SATA drive bays and includes two 2.5GbE LAN ports. DXP4800 Plus: This model introduces a more powerful Intel 8505 CPU with 5 cores and 6 threads, 4 SATA drive bays, and a combination of 2.5GbE and 10GbE LAN ports. DXP6800 Pro: Targeted at power users and businesses, it boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU with 10 cores and 12 threads, 6 SATA drive bays, dual 10GbE LAN ports, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. DXP8800 Plus: The most advanced model for businesses, featuring 8 SATA drive bays, dual 10GbE LAN ports, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. DXP480T Plus: Designed for creative and media professionals, it includes 4 M.2 SSD drive slots, a single 10GbE LAN port, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

All models run on the Linux-based UGOS Pro operating system and support ODECC for data integrity. They come with eMMC or SSD system disks, USB 3 and USB 2 ports, and HDMI output (with support for 4K or 8K resolution). The DXP4800 Plus and higher models also feature an SD card reader.

As UGREEN ventures into the NAS market, the NASync series stands out with its diverse offerings tailored to different user needs, promising performance, security, and convenience. If the company provides regular software updates and meaningful support, it can absolutely grab some NAS marketshare.