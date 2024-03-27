Edifier launches QR65 desktop active monitor speakers with customizable lighting and TurboGaN fast-charging

Edifier has introduced the QR65 Desktop Active Monitor speakers. These speakers integrate Edifier's acoustic technology with features such as Lumia light effects and TurboGaN fast-charging capabilities.

The QR65 is designed to deliver quality sound, with certifications for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, and support for the LDAC codec. It offers preset and custom light effects, as well as USB charging ports powered by TurboGaN technology.

The QR65 has received recognition with a Visual Grand Prix 2024 award and a VGP 2024 Gold Medal Award. It features an advanced acoustic architecture, including 2.75" mid-low drivers and a 1.25" silk diaphragm dome tweeter, aimed at providing a balanced sound with clear highs and rich mids.

The speakers are housed in an MDF enclosure with independent acoustic cavities to minimize signal loss and reduce resonance and distortion. Technologies such as MazeTube Bass Reflex Channels and TurbMuff Air Noise Suppression are employed to reduce unwanted noises.

For audio processing, the QR65 is equipped with High Resolution Audio Processing, making it Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certified. It uses dual T1 Class-D digital audio amplifiers for active crossover and DRC management.

The QR65 also features Edifier's TempoAbyss technology for three-dimensional lighting effects, with 11 preset options and customizable settings via the EDIFIER ConneX app. With support for LDAC, the speaker can handle high-resolution audio up to 24bit/96 kHz. It includes USB and LINE IN inputs, as well as a subwoofer output port, making it versatile for different audio setups.

Priced at $369.99, the Edifier QR65 is available on Amazon.com here in both black and white.

