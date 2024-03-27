Martin Scorsese comes to FOX Nation

Streaming service FOX Nation is partnering with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for an eight-part docudrama series titled “THE SAINTS.” Announced by FOX News Media’s Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Jason Klarman, the series is scheduled to premiere in November 2024 and will explore the compelling stories of eight individuals who exemplified the essence of faith.

“Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving FOX Nation’s success,” said Klarman. “It’s an honor to welcome the world-renowned Martin Scorsese to the FOX Nation platform.”

Developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, the series was created by Matti Leshem and written by Kent Jones, a frequent collaborator of Scorsese’s. Elizabeth Chomko directs the series, which boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Scorsese, Leshem, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone, and Craig Piligian.

Scorsese shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set. These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

The docudrama will delve into the lives of saints such as Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian, and Maximillian Kolbe, showcasing their extraordinary acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice. The series aims to span over 2,000 years of history across various continents, with each episode focusing on a singular saint.

Craig Piligian, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer, praised Scorsese’s creative prowess, stating, “No matter what medium he is working in, Martin Scorsese is one of the world’s most compelling and evocative creative voices. This series will showcase his unique ability to inspire global audiences with moving depictions of history.”

The addition of “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS” to FOX Nation’s library further advances the platform’s commitment to providing exclusive content that resonates with its largely conservative audience. The subscription streaming service, which has been referred to as the “Netflix for Conservatives” by the New York Times, seems to keep on growing.