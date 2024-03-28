Malwarebytes adds AI to its business security offering

AI security

Malwarebytes is adding an AI feature to its Security Advisor, part of the ThreatDown tool aimed at helping IT teams make better use of their resources.

Using generative AI technology, the new capabilities transform Security Advisor into a dynamic experience that allows customers to use simple natural language requests to search for information about their environment, ask for recommendations on how to optimize their security posture, automatically implement updates, and more.

"As we explore new ways to further simplify security for IT-resource-constrained companies, generative AI has the power to be a force multiplier," says Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO, of Malwarebytes. "We will continue to harness AI in our mission to take down threats, complexity, and costs for our customers."

Using natural language processing and generative AI, the enhanced Security Advisor can understand the context of a query and quickly identify relevant information. This helps administrators to identify threats they might miss with a traditional keyword-based search or being required to download, filter and sort through search results.

The new AI-powered capabilities will also help streamline the process for ThreatDown administrators to access crucial information, enabling them to swiftly pinpoint and mitigate potential security threats. This should mean significant time savings for IT and security teams.

In future releases administrators will be able to ask questions about which of their endpoints are most at risk to vulnerabilities. After reviewing the endpoints and their security postures, the AI will return an answer to the administrator, who can then ask the AI to implement updates to the environment to automatically update their security posture.

"Our latest AI functionality will provide a dynamic user experience for our customers," says Motil Jayakar, senior vice president of engineering at Malwarebytes. "Now, ThreatDown users can interact with their endpoints and environments in a completely new way. The AI-powered Security Advisor enables customers to surface insights, recommendations, and even remediation options within seconds, resulting in risk reduction and efficiency gains that won't break the bank."

The new functionality will be available in every ThreatDown bundle and you can find out more on the Malwarebytes site.

Image Credit: agsandrew / depositphotos.com

