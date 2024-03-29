Get 'Refactoring in Java' (worth $36.99) for FREE

No Comments

Refactoring in Java serves as an indispensable guide to enhancing your codebase’s quality and maintainability.

The book begins by helping you get to grips with refactoring fundamentals, including cultivating good coding habits and identifying red flags. You’ll explore testing methodologies, essential refactoring techniques, and metaprogramming, as well as designing a good architecture.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 11 All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $27) for FREE

The chapters clearly explain how to refactor and improve your code using real-world examples and proven techniques. Part two equips you with the ability to recognize code smells, prioritize tasks, and employ automated refactoring tools, testing frameworks, and code analysis tools.

You’ll discover best practices to ensure efficient code improvement so that you can navigate complexities with ease. In part three, the book focuses on continuous learning, daily practices enhancing coding proficiency, and a holistic view of the architecture.

You’ll get practical tips to mitigate risks during refactoring, along with guidance on measuring impact to ensure that you become an efficient software craftsperson.

By the end of this book, you’ll be able to avoid unproductive programming or architecturing, detect red flags, and propose changes to improve the maintainability of your codebase.

Refactoring in Java, from Packt, usually retails for $36.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 10, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

AI-powered tools: Boosting efficiency in content creation for marketers and creators

Get 'Refactoring in Java' (worth $36.99) for FREE

Winlator 6 lets you play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free -- gains external mouse support and a magnifier

Best Windows apps this week

How conversational AI is shaping customer service [Q&A]

Raycon Magic Mat Pro: A sleek solution for wireless charging and workspace organization

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

Get 'Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.