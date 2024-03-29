Get 'Refactoring in Java' (worth $36.99) for FREE

Refactoring in Java serves as an indispensable guide to enhancing your codebase’s quality and maintainability.

The book begins by helping you get to grips with refactoring fundamentals, including cultivating good coding habits and identifying red flags. You’ll explore testing methodologies, essential refactoring techniques, and metaprogramming, as well as designing a good architecture.

The chapters clearly explain how to refactor and improve your code using real-world examples and proven techniques. Part two equips you with the ability to recognize code smells, prioritize tasks, and employ automated refactoring tools, testing frameworks, and code analysis tools.

You’ll discover best practices to ensure efficient code improvement so that you can navigate complexities with ease. In part three, the book focuses on continuous learning, daily practices enhancing coding proficiency, and a holistic view of the architecture.

You’ll get practical tips to mitigate risks during refactoring, along with guidance on measuring impact to ensure that you become an efficient software craftsperson.

By the end of this book, you’ll be able to avoid unproductive programming or architecturing, detect red flags, and propose changes to improve the maintainability of your codebase.

Refactoring in Java, from Packt, usually retails for $36.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 10, so act fast.