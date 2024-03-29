TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD

T-CREATE, the creative brand from TEAMGROUP, has officially launched its previously announced CinemaPr product series, designed to cater to the needs of professionals in the filming industry. The CinemaPr series features a logo inspired by pixels, consisting of nine squares with a red square in the upper right corner, representing the “REC” symbol.

The first product in the CinemaPr series is the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD, which is tailored for professional photographers and videographers. This SSD is designed to integrate seamlessly with professional cages for cameras, DSLRs, and smartphones. It features a patented design with 12 screw holes compatible with standard 1/4’’ screw hole cages, and includes a set-screws bundle, allowing for easy installation on professional cages and overcoming the limitations of traditional locking point designs.

The CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is equipped with a USB Type-C interface and boasts a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, enabling the storage of large files in various encoding formats and ensuring that creators can capture every moment in stunning detail.

Key features of the CinemaPr P31 include a graphene cooling technology patent that offers excellent thermal conductivity for stable transmission performance, lightweight portability at only 97 grams making it the lightest in its class, and IP67 waterproof and dustproof certification with an aluminum alloy enclosure for proven strength and durability in harsh environments.

It is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max for video and photo shooting and recording, and supports instant storage of FULL HD, 4K, 6K, and 8K high-resolution video and photos. The SSD offers up to 4TB of capacity, capable of storing approximately 400 minutes of 8K RAW files, 800 minutes of 6K RAW files, 533 minutes of 4K RAW files, and 2,000 minutes of FULL HD 1080p RAW files.

The CinemaPr P31 also features a red accent on the Type-C connector tongue, mirroring the red “REC” dot that indicates recording in progress. Its visual design reflects the professional sophistication of its users and demonstrates TEAMGROUP’s commitment to product excellence through meticulous attention to detail, featuring high efficiency, large capacity, stability, and a sleek design.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD will soon be available here in both black and titanium colors. While we do not yet know pricing, we do know capacity -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.