CORSAIR launches insanely fast MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD

CORSAIR today launched the MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD, and it’s insanely fast. This latest addition to the SSD market boasts sequential read speeds of up to 14,000MB/sec and write speeds of up to 12,000MB/sec, nearly doubling the performance of top-tier PCIe 4.0 SSDs and surpassing SATA SSDs by up to 25-fold.

Available in 2TB and 4TB models, the MP700 PRO SE leverages cutting-edge interface, controller, and NAND flash technologies to optimize random read and write performance, which is crucial for small file transfers and operating system functionality. Users can expect significantly reduced load times for applications and games, streamlined large file management, and native support for Microsoft DirectStorage, promising enhanced gaming experiences.

Designed to perform optimally with the latest Intel 14th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and PCIe 5.0 motherboards, the MP700 PRO SE also maintains backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 systems. This ensures users have a clear upgrade path and can enjoy the drive's benefits well into the future.

The SSD conforms to the M.2 2280 industry standard, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of systems and easy installation. While optimal performance requires cooling, the integrated M.2 solutions on most motherboards suffice. For those needing more, CORSAIR offers a stylish active cooler and a Hydro X Series water block variant for custom cooling loops, complete with industry-standard 1/4" fittings.

CORSAIR also provides the MP700 PRO SE with the free SSD Toolbox software, which includes utilities like secure erase and firmware updates, directly accessible from the desktop. Coupled with a five-year warranty, the MP700 PRO SE promises durability and sustained high performance, leveraging the full potential of PCIe 5.0 technology.

Several variants and capacities of the new CORSAIR MP700 PRO SE SSDs are available for purchase immediately here. The Air Cooler version, however, is slated for release in June.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

