Get 'The DevSecOps Playbook: Deliver Continuous Security at Speed' (worth $19) for FREE

In The DevSecOps Playbook: Deliver Continuous Security at Speed, Wiley CISO and CIO Sean D. Mack delivers an expert analysis of how to keep your business secure, relying on the classic triad of people, process, and technology to examine -- in depth -- every component of DevSecOps.

In the book, you'll learn why DevSecOps is as much about people and collaboration as it is about technology and how it impacts every part of our cybersecurity systems.

You'll explore the shared responsibility model at the core of DevSecOps, as well as the people, processes, and technology at the heart of the framework. You'll also find:

  • An insightful overview of DevOps and DevSecOps principles and practices
  • Strategies for shifting security considerations to the front-end of the development cycle
  • Ways that the standard security model has evolved over the years and how it has impacted our approach to cybersecurity

A need-to-read resource for security leaders, security engineers, and privacy practitioners across all industries, The DevSecOps Playbook will also benefit governance, risk, and compliance specialists who seek to better understand how a transformed approach to cybersecurity can impact their business for the better.

The DevSecOps Playbook from Wiley, usually retails for $19 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 22, so act fast.

