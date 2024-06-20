Lenovo launches Tab Plus Android tablet

Today, Lenovo launches the Tab Plus, an entertainment tablet designed for audiovisual enthusiasts. Equipped with eight JBL speakers and Hi-Fi matrix technology, this device promises a high-end sonic experience, tuned by Dolby Atmos. The tablet also features an 11.5-inch 2K display, complemented by an adjustable stand for viewing convenience from any angle.

Tony Chen, Vice President of Tablets at Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, said, "As we see the tablet market regaining momentum, Lenovo is positioned to lead with unique features tailored to enhance our customers' multimedia experiences".

The Lenovo Tab Plus stands out with its 26W stereo sound output, integrating eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers that include four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers. This configuration ensures a balanced and powerful audio experience. The tablet’s audio capabilities are further enhanced when used with headphones, supporting high-res audio streams at 24-bit and 96kHz.

The Lenovo Tab Plus also serves as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to stream audio seamlessly from other devices. The integrated kickstand offers up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility, and with personalized app volume control, users can adjust audio settings based on their application use -- automatically enhancing the sound for music or podcasts and reducing it for other apps.

The tablet also boasts a TUV-certified 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant images and smooth transitions. For those long binge-watching sessions, the device is powered by an 8600 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities, providing up to 12 hours of continuous streaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and available with up to 256GB of storage, the Lenovo Tab Plus is designed to cater to both casual and power users. The tablet also features IP52 certification for dust and water resistance and offers a range of modes like Immersive Reading and Standby Mode, transforming the device into a digital photo frame or clock when not in use.

Security and customer care are also important, with the Lenovo Tab Plus offering a privacy dashboard for managing permissions. It comes preinstalled with Android 14, but you also get two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is now available for immediate purchase, starting at an attractive price of $289.99. You can take the tablet experience further with compatible accessories designed to enhance functionality and protection. These include the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for precision input, the stylish Lenovo Tab Plus Sleeve, the powerful Lenovo 68W USB-C Wall Charger for rapid charging, and the Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for seamless multitasking.