Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

If you’ve ever thought that Windows 11 is a little lacking in visual polish, you’re not alone. Microsoft’s decision to center the Start menu and taskbar was meant to modernize the look of the OS and reduce mouse travel -- especially for users with ultra-wide or high-resolution displays -- but it’s not exactly what you’d call inspiring.

If you think Windows 11 looks like it’s straight out of 2011, we have a free solution to that problem: Quantum Start Menu.

This Windhawk theme overhauls Windows 11’s look with a cleaner, more intuitive Start menu and taskbar, as you can see in this image slideshow:

YouTuber Link Vegas has put together a video of the Quantum Start Menu in action. It also walks you through the installation process, which is refreshingly straightforward compared to more complex themes like Windows 25.

To get started, you’ll need the following files for theme:

Image Credit: PeopleImages.com/depositphotos