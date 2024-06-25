Apple relaunches Beats Pill with new design and enhanced audio for $149.99

Apple has reintroduced the iconic Beats Pill, a portable Bluetooth speaker that merges classic design with modern upgrades, available for $149.99 here. Offered in Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold, the speaker comes fully equipped with improved sound quality, enhanced durability, and increased portability.

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, expressed his enthusiasm about the reintroduction, stating, "The Beats Pill is back and better than ever -- now packed with outstanding sound, all-day battery life, and convenient features."

The new Beats Pill boasts an advanced acoustic architecture, promising richer sound with deeper bass and enhanced clarity throughout the audio spectrum. The design includes a reengineered racetrack woofer with more powerful magnets and a tweeter that ensures crisp highs and rich mid-tones, both redesigned to reduce audio distortion even at higher volumes.

Weighing 10 percent less than its previous version, the Beats Pill features a removable lanyard and a silicone backing for easy handling. It is also designed to withstand the elements, certified with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a reliable choice for outdoor use. And the packaging for the Beats Pill is environmentally conscious, made entirely from sustainably sourced fiber materials.

The device offers comprehensive connectivity options, supporting both iOS and Android platforms with features like one-touch pairing and automatic syncing across devices. It also includes enhanced Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, reducing dropouts and extending range, and integrates controls for managing music, volume, and calls directly from the speaker.

The speaker provides up to 24 hours of battery life, ensuring music playback from day to night. Its Fast Fuel technology allows for 2 hours of playback from just a ten-minute charge, and the included USB-C cable can also be used to charge other devices or for audio playback.

