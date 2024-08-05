Watch Windows XP running on Apple Vision Pro

For years, Apple famously prevented emulators from appearing in the App Store, but recently it has begun allowing them there. If you’ve ever wanted to play classic games on an iPhone, well, now you can.

Although most people will want to use emulators to play games it’s also possible to use them to run operating systems for one computer inside another.

Like Delta and RetroArch, UTM SE: Retro PC emulator has been allowed into the App Store and is also available for Apple’s Vision Pro. YouTuber Darielquinta decided to take advantage of this to see what it would be like to run Windows XP on Apple’s mixed reality headset, mainly because "anything newer will absolutely not work".

Things don't run especially smoothly at the beginning. The SE in UTM SE stands for Slow Edition, as you’ll see. Accidentally running a German language installer at the start didn’t help, and then the English version took two hours to install, which is slow even by Microsoft’s previous standards.

There were other issues to contend with, as you’d expect, but it’s still a fun experiment. Watch the video and let me know what you think about it in the comments below.