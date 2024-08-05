Watch Windows XP running on Apple Vision Pro

No Comments

For years, Apple famously prevented emulators from appearing in the App Store, but recently it has begun allowing them there. If you’ve ever wanted to play classic games on an iPhone, well, now you can.

Although most people will want to use emulators to play games it’s also possible to use them to run operating systems for one computer inside another.

Like Delta and RetroArch, UTM SE: Retro PC emulator has been allowed into the App Store and is also available for Apple’s Vision Pro. YouTuber Darielquinta decided to take advantage of this to see what it would be like to run Windows XP on Apple’s mixed reality headset, mainly because "anything newer will absolutely not work".

Things don't run especially smoothly at the beginning. The SE in UTM SE stands for Slow Edition, as you’ll see. Accidentally running a German language installer at the start didn’t help, and then the English version took two hours to install, which is slow even by Microsoft’s previous standards.

There were other issues to contend with, as you’d expect, but it’s still a fun experiment. Watch the video and let me know what you think about it in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Watch Windows XP running on Apple Vision Pro

Almost all enterprises connected to a supply chain breach

86 percent of security professionals view unknown risks as top concern

Get CCleaner Premium bundle with Kamo, Speccy and Recuva for under $30

How GenAI is changing business and society [Q&A]

OpenAI is developing a tool that can reveal whether text has been created by AI

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.0 should be your next OS

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

108 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

12 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.