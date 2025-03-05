Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

With Windows 11, Microsoft tried to make the new OS look different from Windows 10, mainly by centering the taskbar and Start menu. This wasn’t the most popular change for a lot of people.

As we’ve covered before, there are a good number of third-party tools that you can use to put the Start menu and taskbar back to how they were, as well as tweak other areas of the newest operating system, including improving icons and updating File Explorer.

One such solution, which we covered recently, is Windows Vista 2025 Edition, which delivered the best parts of the veteran OS without sacrificing the modern features of Windows 11.

If going back to Vista is not for you, there’s another option you might like to consider instead -- Windows 20.

This is a theme that you can apply to Microsoft's new OS. Not only will this instantly improve Windows 11, but the theme can be quickly uninstalled if you decide you want to revert to the standard look.

LinkVegas has created a video showcasing the changes that the Windows 20 Style Theme (also referred to as Windows 23) makes to the operating system, and it also shows you how to install it. The process is quite involved, so pay careful attention. As always, it’s probably worth testing it on a virtualized version of Windows 11 first to make sure you like it, using a tool like VirtualBox.

The files you require for the theme can be found on GitHub.

Take a look at the video below and share your thoughts in the comments.