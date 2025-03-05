Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

No Comments

With Windows 11, Microsoft tried to make the new OS look different from Windows 10, mainly by centering the taskbar and Start menu. This wasn’t the most popular change for a lot of people.

As we’ve covered before, there are a good number of third-party tools that you can use to put the Start menu and taskbar back to how they were, as well as tweak other areas of the newest operating system, including improving icons and updating File Explorer.

SEE ALSO:

One such solution, which we covered recently, is Windows Vista 2025 Edition, which delivered the best parts of the veteran OS without sacrificing the modern features of Windows 11.

If going back to Vista is not for you, there’s another option you might like to consider instead -- Windows 20.

This is a theme that you can apply to Microsoft's new OS. Not only will this instantly improve Windows 11, but the theme can be quickly uninstalled if you decide you want to revert to the standard look.

LinkVegas has created a video showcasing the changes that the Windows 20 Style Theme (also referred to as Windows 23) makes to the operating system, and it also shows you how to install it. The process is quite involved, so pay careful attention. As always, it’s probably worth testing it on a virtualized version of Windows 11 first to make sure you like it, using a tool like VirtualBox.

The files you require for the theme can be found on GitHub.

Take a look at the video below and share your thoughts in the comments.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

Non-profit sector sees increasing wave of email attacks

Why unlocking the full potential of your cybersecurity investment isn't just about the tech [Q&A]

Google makes it easier to find apps with widgets

Microsoft adds incredible audio and video file conversion tools to PowerToys v0.89.0

Inside a cyberattack: How hackers steal data

ExpressVPN finally brings GUI to its Linux app

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

68 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

50 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.