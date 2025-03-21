Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

For most people, the first thing that jumps out about Windows 11 is the centered taskbar and Start menu. It’s one of the most obvious changes Microsoft made to the new OS to differentiate it from Windows 10.

A change like that can be difficult to adjust to at first -- if you’ve been using Windows for years you’ll be used to everything being on the left. Windows 25 puts everything back where it belongs, and you can install it now.

SEE ALSO:

At the start of the year we wrote about a design for Windows 25 by prolific concept creator AR 4789 who has has produced a number of videos over the years including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, and Windows 12.

AR 4789's Windows 25 was something you could admire, but not install. The version we’re talking about here is a theme that you can apply to Microsoft's new OS. Not only will this instantly improve Windows 11, but the theme can be quickly uninstalled if you decide you want to revert to the standard look.

Link Vegas has created a video showcasing the changes that Windows 25 makes to the operating system, and it also shows you how to install it. Now, we have to be honest here, it’s not a quick process, and there’s lots of renaming and copying files involved, so watch the video first and decide if you want to apply the theme and enjoy the improvements it makes.

These are the files you’ll need for the Windows 25 theme:

Share your thoughts on this project in the comments (and yes, we've no idea why the Christmas classic Silent Night was chosen as the background music for a video released in late March either).

Image Credit: Yuri Arcurs / Dreamstime.com