Corsair to acquire Fanatec Sim Racing

No Comments

Corsair has announced its plan to acquire the Fanatec Sim Racing brand, a key player in the racing simulation industry, from Endor AG. The deal, structured as an asset purchase, is expected to finalize within the coming week. Fanatec, which operates out of Landshut, Germany, specializes in a wide array of Sim Racing products, including advanced force feedback steering wheels, pedals, shifters, and other accessories designed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Endor reported Fanatec’s sales for 2023 to be roughly $110 million, though the figures remain unaudited.

Andy Paul, Corsair's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We’ve admired the Fanatec brand for many years, and we're excited to bring them into the Corsair family. With our established supply chain and logistics capabilities, we aim to reduce costs, improve customer service, and enhance sales opportunities to steer the brand back to profitability." Paul further explained that Corsair intends to preserve Fanatec’s operations in Landshut, using it as a development hub for Sim Racing products while leveraging Corsair’s expertise in product innovation.

In recent years, Fanatec has experienced considerable growth, largely due to the increasing popularity of motorsports and the corresponding rise of interest in Sim Racing. Reports suggest that the Sim Racing hardware market is valued at around $1 billion, with an anticipated growth rate of 20 percent annually.

Corsair has stated it will make substantial investments in Fanatec’s products and will ensure wider global availability through its existing channels. Current Fanatec customers will continue to receive full support, including warranties and future software updates.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google partners with experts to launch FireSat for wildfire detection

Corsair to acquire Fanatec Sim Racing

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

Nintendo preps for the holiday season with new Switch Mario Kart bundles

Global coalition aims to boost cyber skills and tackle threats

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

Making LLMs safe for use in the enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.