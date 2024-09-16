Corsair to acquire Fanatec Sim Racing

Corsair has announced its plan to acquire the Fanatec Sim Racing brand, a key player in the racing simulation industry, from Endor AG. The deal, structured as an asset purchase, is expected to finalize within the coming week. Fanatec, which operates out of Landshut, Germany, specializes in a wide array of Sim Racing products, including advanced force feedback steering wheels, pedals, shifters, and other accessories designed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Endor reported Fanatec’s sales for 2023 to be roughly $110 million, though the figures remain unaudited.

Andy Paul, Corsair's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We’ve admired the Fanatec brand for many years, and we're excited to bring them into the Corsair family. With our established supply chain and logistics capabilities, we aim to reduce costs, improve customer service, and enhance sales opportunities to steer the brand back to profitability." Paul further explained that Corsair intends to preserve Fanatec’s operations in Landshut, using it as a development hub for Sim Racing products while leveraging Corsair’s expertise in product innovation.

In recent years, Fanatec has experienced considerable growth, largely due to the increasing popularity of motorsports and the corresponding rise of interest in Sim Racing. Reports suggest that the Sim Racing hardware market is valued at around $1 billion, with an anticipated growth rate of 20 percent annually.

Corsair has stated it will make substantial investments in Fanatec’s products and will ensure wider global availability through its existing channels. Current Fanatec customers will continue to receive full support, including warranties and future software updates.