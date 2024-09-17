Logitech G launches G915 X gaming keyboards

Logitech G has officially announced the G915 X gaming keyboards. These new models stand out with ultra-thin 23mm height and combines the latest gaming technology with premium materials for an elevated gaming experience.

Building on the success of the original G915 LIGHTSPEED, which launched in 2019, the G915 X incorporates several improvements based on feedback from the gaming community. "When the G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard was released, it was revolutionary for low-profile gaming. We've listened to customers and are thrilled to introduce the G915 X, featuring the improvements gamers asked for," said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of PC Gaming at Logitech G.

One of the key changes is a redesigned galvanic switch, which replaces the previous hook-style stem with a POM, cross-style stem. This new design enhances stability, reduces noise, and simplifies keycap customization. The switches now actuate at 1.3mm, down from 1.5mm, offering faster performance. Logitech also upgraded the keycaps to double-shot PBT, which improves durability and resists oil buildup.

The G915 X features an aluminum top plate, which has been thickened to 1.5mm for added strength and improved typing feel. It also retains tri-mode connectivity, allowing users to choose between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-wired connections. The battery life has seen a substantial upgrade as well. With backlighting off, the full-size G915 X offers up to 800 hours of use, while users can expect 36 hours with RGB at full brightness, a 20 percent improvement over its predecessor. The tenkeyless version offers up to 1000 hours with lighting off and 42 hours at full brightness.

In addition to standard features like the volume roller and media buttons, Logitech has introduced KEYCONTROL. This new function enables users to assign complex macros to any key, enhancing customization and allowing gamers to create their ultimate command center.

The G915 X will be available in the following variants:

G915 X LIGHTSPEED full-size keyboard (Linear, Tactile & Clicky) - $229.99

The wireless options come in black and white, while the wired version is available in black. The G915 X is available starting today at LogitechG.com and major retailers.