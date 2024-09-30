ZipRecruiter launches new resume database as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump prepare for 2024 election

ZipRecruiter has introduced the next generation of its Resume Database, designed to help employers streamline hiring with enhanced search features, real-time resume alerts, and instant access to candidate contact information. As the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump approaches, businesses may face job market uncertainties, making efficient hiring tools more critical.

The updated Resume Database offers employers greater control in finding qualified candidates quickly. With over 350,000 resumes added to the platform monthly, businesses can access new resumes from active job seekers.

Megan Allen, Senior Vice President of Product at ZipRecruiter, stated, “We completely revamped our Resume Database to take on the challenges employers face finding talent. We’ve made it faster and easier to source the most qualified candidates - - including those who might not have otherwise applied for a role.”

As the election draws near, potential changes in labor laws and economic policies could impact the job market, underscoring the importance of tools like ZipRecruiter’s Resume Database. Employers can filter candidates by skills, certifications, and experience to find the best match for their needs. Additionally, the system provides real-time alerts for new resumes matching their search criteria.

Igor Willians, Lead Recruiter at Butler America, shared, “ZipRecruiter’s Resume Database is my top choice for finding qualified candidates in the shortest time possible. It surpasses the competition.”

With the Harris-Trump election on the horizon, ZipRecruiter’s revamped Resume Database could prove essential for businesses seeking to navigate a potentially shifting workforce landscape -- regardless of who wins.