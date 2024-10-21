Google helps voters find polling locations and track Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump election results

No Comments

As the 2024 U.S. general election approaches, many Americans are looking for straightforward ways to find reliable voting information. Fortunately, Google is offering helpful tools to make this process easier, allowing you to quickly locate key voting details, whether you’re voting in person or by mail.

With Google Search and Maps, you can now find the nearest voting locations and ballot dropboxes. By simply typing queries like “where to vote” or “ballot dropboxes,” Google will guide you to a prompt where you enter your registered address. From there, you’ll be able to see nearby voting locations tailored to your specific needs. Google Maps can even provide extra details, such as voting hours and the types of voting options available at each location.

This critical information is powered by the Voting Information Project, a collaboration between Democracy Works and local election officials. Since this data is regularly updated, you can trust you’re getting the latest details. To make things even easier, Google includes direct links to official state or local election websites if you need more information.

If you’re unsure about the voting rules in your state, Google Search can help with that, too. By typing “how to vote” into the search bar, you’ll access accurate and updated information from state election offices, thanks to Democracy Works. This includes key details like early voting options, what to bring to the polls, and important deadlines you need to know. You can also track the status of your ballot, helping you stay on top of the process.

On Election Day, Google will also provide real-time updates on the race, working with The Associated Press (AP) to deliver timely results. From November 5 onward, you’ll be able to check the latest vote counts for key races like the Harris vs. Trump showdown. As the votes are tallied, Google will continuously update the results, giving you a clear view of how things are unfolding.

Image credit: melis82/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform with focus on AI and performance

Will AI change the makeup of software development teams?

IT decision-makers under pressure to demonstrate public cloud adoption cost savings

Google helps voters find polling locations and track Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump election results

Manufacturing businesses most likely to be hit by cyberattacks

Why it's critical to secure your APIs [Q&A]

PorteuX Linux 1.7 released with smaller ISOs and performance optimizations

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

29 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

9 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.