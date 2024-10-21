Google helps voters find polling locations and track Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump election results

As the 2024 U.S. general election approaches, many Americans are looking for straightforward ways to find reliable voting information. Fortunately, Google is offering helpful tools to make this process easier, allowing you to quickly locate key voting details, whether you’re voting in person or by mail.

With Google Search and Maps, you can now find the nearest voting locations and ballot dropboxes. By simply typing queries like “where to vote” or “ballot dropboxes,” Google will guide you to a prompt where you enter your registered address. From there, you’ll be able to see nearby voting locations tailored to your specific needs. Google Maps can even provide extra details, such as voting hours and the types of voting options available at each location.

This critical information is powered by the Voting Information Project, a collaboration between Democracy Works and local election officials. Since this data is regularly updated, you can trust you’re getting the latest details. To make things even easier, Google includes direct links to official state or local election websites if you need more information.

If you’re unsure about the voting rules in your state, Google Search can help with that, too. By typing “how to vote” into the search bar, you’ll access accurate and updated information from state election offices, thanks to Democracy Works. This includes key details like early voting options, what to bring to the polls, and important deadlines you need to know. You can also track the status of your ballot, helping you stay on top of the process.

On Election Day, Google will also provide real-time updates on the race, working with The Associated Press (AP) to deliver timely results. From November 5 onward, you’ll be able to check the latest vote counts for key races like the Harris vs. Trump showdown. As the votes are tallied, Google will continuously update the results, giving you a clear view of how things are unfolding.





Image credit: melis82/depositphotos.com