ViewSonic launches ColorPro VP2776T-4K with Thunderbolt 4 docking and Pantone validation

ViewSonic has released its first Thunderbolt 4 docking monitor, the ColorPro VP2776T-4K, a 27-inch 4K display aimed at professionals in need of reliable color accuracy and a streamlined workstation. This model combines a high-resolution 4K Ultra HD screen with an integrated Thunderbolt 4 docking station, offering convenience with 100W power delivery, fast data transfer, and multiple connectivity options.

The ColorPro VP2776T-4K is Pantone Validated, supporting 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 98 percent of DCI-P3, a setup designed to deliver dependable color accuracy. Professionals working in design, photography, or other color-critical fields may appreciate the monitor’s HDR400 certification, which aims to deliver enhanced contrast and depth.

The monitor’s Thunderbolt 4 dock supports fast data transmission with up to 40Gbps speeds, powering connected laptops while simplifying the workspace with a single cable. Users can connect two 4K monitors in a daisy chain at 60Hz. Additional connectivity includes an RJ45 Ethernet port, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4, making it compatible with both Windows and macOS systems.

Beyond its color-focused features, the VP2776T-4K has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, which are practical for a range of professional tasks. This monitor is clearly intended to provide flexibility and precise color, making it a fit for users in various industries where color accuracy is important.

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776T-4K is priced at $599.99, providing an option for professionals who need both a quality display and built-in docking capabilities. You can buy it here now!

