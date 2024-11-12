SurveyMonkey adds WhatsApp support for easier survey sharing

SurveyMonkey, a widely used platform for creating surveys and forms, has expanded its social sharing capabilities to include WhatsApp. This addition allows users to share their surveys and forms directly with WhatsApp contacts and groups, aiming to simplify the distribution process. WhatsApp joins SurveyMonkey’s existing social sharing options, which include LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Microsoft Teams.

With over 2 billion active users globally, WhatsApp is recognized as one of the most popular messaging apps. SurveyMonkey customers in over 130 countries, speaking 56 different languages, can now leverage this integration to share surveys and forms through a platform that many already use daily. Early results have shown that the WhatsApp sharing feature has garnered twice as many clicks and shares compared to other social sharing options.

Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, noted that WhatsApp’s broad user base provides a new opportunity for users to connect with audiences more seamlessly. “Its worldwide appeal has opened a new door for our users, giving them an easy and secure way to share their surveys and forms on a platform they already use and trust,” Johnson said.

SurveyMonkey’s addition of WhatsApp sharing is part of a busy year for the company. It has rolled out several new customer-focused tools and earned industry recognition along the way. One of its recent updates includes a tool that lets users view data from multiple surveys at once, helping to make data easier to understand and act on.

Photo credit: chippix / Shutterstock

