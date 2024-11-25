Google unveils premium Developer Program membership

Earlier this year, Google unveiled its Developer Program during I/O, offering no-cost access to a variety of tools, including Gemini for documentation and Cloud Learning credits. The standard membership has since attracted millions of developers. Now, Google is upping the ante with the launch of its Developer Program premium membership, a paid tier aimed at providing developers with enhanced tools and support throughout their development lifecycle.

The premium membership offers an impressive lineup of benefits for $299 per year. Among the perks is $500 in Google Cloud credits, which can be used for resources like Gemini Code Assist and Firebase. Members will also receive a Google Cloud certification voucher to validate their expertise and advance their careers. For those eager to hone their skills, unlimited access to the Cloud Skills Boost library includes over 700 hands-on labs, skill badges, and courses.

One standout feature is 1:1 consultations with Google Cloud experts, offering personalized advice tailored to specific projects and challenges. To sweeten the deal, members earn an additional $500 in Google Cloud credits after achieving their first certification each year, making the program even more attractive for developers serious about professional growth.

This new premium tier builds on Google’s Cloud Innovators Plus program, reaffirming the company’s commitment to creating a streamlined developer experience. The premium membership also integrates seamlessly into the existing Developer Program dashboard, with a dedicated “Benefits” section where members can explore and unlock their perks. From AI assistance to added workspaces in Project IDX, the premium membership complements the program’s no-cost offerings, now including Gemini support in Android Studio.

Image credit: Pixinooo/depositphotos.com

