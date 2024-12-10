A quarter of organizations suffer AI-enhanced attacks against APIs or LLMs

No Comments

A new study finds 25 percent of respondents have encountered AI-enhanced security threats related to APIs or LLMs, with 75 percent of respondents expressing serious concern about AI-enhanced attacks in the future.

The research from API specialist Kong shows that although 85 percent say they're confident in their organization's security capabilities, 55 percent of respondents have experienced an API security incident in the past year, highlighting a notable disconnect.

While 92 percent of respondents say they are taking measures to counter AI-enhanced attacks and 88 percent of respondents citing API security as a top priority, it is clear that many organizations lack the comprehensive security measures needed to protect their API infrastructure in the AI era.

"Organizations cannot afford to underestimate their own security risks -- especially in the age of AI," says Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong, Inc. "The report showcases that API security is being taken seriously as part of overall cybersecurity strategy, but there are still some blind spots that can open an organization up to threats. As AI continues to advance, not only will companies create more vulnerabilities within their own organizations, but attacks will become more sophisticated. Understanding the full threat landscape is crucial to maintaining a strong API security posture."

As might be expected 84 percent of respondents feel AI and LLMs will make securing APIs more difficult, but surprisingly, the research finds many basic API security tactics being left out of overall strategy. Only 35 percent of organizations are adopting zero-trust architecture in order to mitigate API security risks and only three percent of respondents cite shadow APIs as a significant security threat to their organization.

The top three steps being taken to mitigate API security risks are API monitoring and anomaly detection tools (63 percent), API gateway solutions (61 percent), and API encryption and tokenization (58 percent), while 45 percent of organizations have dedicated at least 20 percent of their cybersecurity budgets to API security.

The full report is available from the Kong site.

Image credit: [email protected]/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

Apple Music strengthens its edge over Spotify with three new live radio stations

Email security: Why traditional defenses fall short in today's threat landscape

Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition' for FREE and save $15

A quarter of organizations suffer AI-enhanced attacks against APIs or LLMs

AI impacts on data storage infrastructure

Enterprises struggle to meet data infrastructure demands

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

77 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

24 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.