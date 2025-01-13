Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

Tired of the constant updates, bloat, and resource demands of Windows 11? Aren't we all? MX Linux could be the perfect solution to your woes, and thanks to its lightweight nature -- especially compared to Windows -- it could make your PC run even faster!

The latest version of this lightweight Linux distribution has just been released, offering a Windows alternative that’s fast, user-friendly, and entirely free. Built on the rock-solid Debian 12.9 “Bookworm” base, MX Linux 23.5 combines performance, flexibility, and simplicity -- qualities that Microsoft's operating systems always seems to struggle with.

The star feature of MX-23.5 is the addition of Xfce 4.20 to its main repositories, delivering a modern yet resource-light desktop environment. MX Linux is refreshingly nippy, even on older hardware. Unlike Microsoft’s OS, MX Linux doesn’t demand TPM chips or high-end specs -- it simply works.

MX Packageinstaller has also received significant updates, offering a refined UI and improved version tracking for third-party apps. For those switching from Windows, the inclusion of app screenshots makes navigating software options a breeze. And with MX Linux’s seamless updates, users won’t face nagging restarts and downtime.

This release also packs the latest kernel updates. The standard Xfce, KDE, and Fluxbox ISOs now run on the stable 6.1.123 kernel, while the Advanced Hardware Support (AHS) edition boasts the cutting-edge 6.12.8 Liquorix kernel. Raspberry Pi users aren’t left out either, with an updated MX Linux Respin bringing the latest packages from the MX and RPiOS repositories.

Unlike Windows, MX Linux doesn’t come with the baggage of telemetry, forced updates, or unnecessary features. Instead, it delivers a customizable and efficient experience that respects your system and privacy. Download it here.