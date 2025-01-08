New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

Every so often, we get hints about Windows 12 -- usually in the form of accidental slips from Microsoft partners, like Intel. So far, though, that future OS has yet to be confirmed. Instead, what we get are continuous updates for Windows 11, typically with new AI features hastily jammed in.

But it’s 2025, and a new year is when we look forward to fresh beginnings and groundbreaking innovations. It’s time for a new Microsoft operating system. Let me introduce you to Windows 25.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789 has produced a number of videos over the years showcasing his vision for future Microsoft operating systems, including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as several different takes on what a future Windows 12 might look like. These include Windows 12, Windows 12 Mobile and a bloat-free Windows 12 Lite.

His latest creation is a new video for the new year, showcasing what he’s calling -- naturally enough -- Windows 25.

Unlike many of AR 4789’s other concept videos, this one doesn’t start by showing the OS being installed. Instead, it jumps straight into the action, showing off a smart, consistent, and minimalist design, with features like floating widgets, an AI-powered search bar, a new Settings screens, and a clever way to change wallpapers with a swipe of the mouse.

Watch the full video here and share your thoughts on in the comments section below. What features would you like to see in Microsoft’s next OS?

