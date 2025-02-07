Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

Windows 12 has been the subject of leaks and speculation, which can be totally fun to discuss and imagine. But let’s be honest, folks -- that operating system is not likely to arrive this year. In fact, it could still be several years away. On a positive note, however, that should give Microsoft plenty of time to make sure the OS is actually worth using.

As a regular Linux user, I have some very serious demands if I’m ever going to consider switching, and Microsoft has a golden opportunity to get things right. Here are five things the company needs to deliver before I even think about going with Windows 12.

First, privacy has to be a priority, not an afterthought. This is nonnegotiable, y’all! One of the biggest reasons I stick with Linux is that I don’t want my operating system constantly collecting my data. After all, it is my data. You got that, Microsoft?

Unfortunately, Windows 11 is packed with telemetry, hidden tracking, and forced Microsoft account logins. If Windows 12 wants to win over privacy-conscious users, such as myself, it needs to give us a real option to turn all that off -- no tricks, no hacks or workarounds, just a simple way to keep our data to ourselves.

Second, Microsoft needs to stop treating customization like a damn crime. Windows 11 took away simple things, like moving the taskbar or restoring classic Start menu styles. Meanwhile, Linux lets me tweak every little thing, from the desktop environment to the way window managers behave. If Windows 12 truly wants to compete, the OS should give users complete control over the interface -- without locking features behind hacks or third-party tools that break after every update.

Third, Windows desperately needs a proper package manager. Linux users enjoy easy software installation with package managers like APT and Pacman, while Windows users are stuck with a mess of EXEs, ZIP files, and the Microsoft Store. Yes, Winget exists, but let’s be honest -- it still feels clunky compared to what Linux offers. If Microsoft wants to modernize Windows, it needs a real, unified package management system that’s actually useful. It’s time, Microsoft.

Fourth, cut the bloat and make Windows efficient again. Sadly, Windows 11 is filled with unnecessary apps, ads in the Start menu, and background processes eating up system resources. Linux distros like Arch and Debian prove that an OS can be powerful without being bloated. Windows 12 needs a true minimal install option -- one that doesn’t sneak in junk like unwanted third party apps. And for the love of everything holy, please do not push Microsoft’s ecosystem at every turn -- that is tacky.

Finally, Microsoft should try and make WSL feel like a true Linux experience. Yeah, Windows Subsystem for Linux is a step in the right direction, but it still feels like an add-on rather than a true integration. Windows 12 should take WSL to the next level with better performance, seamless GUI support, and deep integration that makes it feel like Linux is running natively. If Microsoft can make WSL feel like an actual Linux machine instead of a workaround, it might convince me to give Windows a second look.

With Windows 12 still possibly many years away, Microsoft has plenty of time to make meaningful improvements. But the big question remains -- will the company actually do that? Based on past decisions, I wouldn’t bet on it. Still, if Microsoft actually listens to what users want, maybe -- just maybe -- I’ll consider making the switch.

Image Credit: pavel_kolotenko/Depositphotos