AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

Microsoft continues to work hard at improving Windows 11, fixing problems and cramming in loads of new AI features. Despite that (or perhaps because of it), its newest operating system still lags behind Windows 10 in terms of market share, even though end of life is fast approaching for that beloved but aging OS.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced Windows 12 yet, and it likely won't until after Windows 10 is no more. But if you want inspiration for what the next generation of Windows could look like, feast your eyes on the stunning AR OS 2.

SEE ALSO:

AR OS 2 isn't actually an operating system you can download and install, sadly, but rather it's the latest creation from prolific concept designer AR 4789 who in the past has given us his vision for a number of re-imagined Microsoft operating systems, including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as Windows 12, Windows 12 Mobile and a bloat-free Windows 12 Lite.

AR OS 2 is actually a spiritual successor to MiracleOS, a concept he created a few years back and which we covered here.

Highlights of the new AR OS 2 -- which doesn’t exist in the real world, but which we wish did -- include a simple and elegant design with advanced customization options, superior drag and drop, and the AR Interact, an intelligent AI assistant.

Take a look at the video for AR OS 2 below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.