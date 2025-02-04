AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

1 Comment

Microsoft continues to work hard at improving Windows 11, fixing problems and cramming in loads of new AI features. Despite that (or perhaps because of it), its newest operating system still lags behind Windows 10 in terms of market share, even though end of life is fast approaching for that beloved but aging OS.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced Windows 12 yet, and it likely won't until after Windows 10 is no more. But if you want inspiration for what the next generation of Windows could look like, feast your eyes on the stunning AR OS 2.

SEE ALSO:

AR OS 2 isn't actually an operating system you can download and install, sadly, but rather it's the latest creation from prolific concept designer AR 4789 who in the past has given us his vision for a number of re-imagined Microsoft operating systems, including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as Windows 12, Windows 12 Mobile and a bloat-free Windows 12 Lite.

AR OS 2 is actually a spiritual successor to MiracleOS, a concept he created a few years back and which we covered here.

Highlights of the new AR OS 2 -- which doesn’t exist in the real world, but which we wish did -- include a simple and elegant design with advanced customization options, superior drag and drop, and the AR Interact, an intelligent AI assistant.

Take a look at the video for AR OS 2 below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

Over 60 percent of enterprise cybersecurity incidents relate to known risks

Compliance with new European legislation increases info security workloads

Financial sector faces increased cybersecurity threats

Microsoft is getting serious about discouraging people from installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

Microsoft is bringing a powerful media transcoding feature to Advanced Paste in PowerToys v0.89

From basic to brilliant: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted -- download it now!

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.