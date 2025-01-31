Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

If you’re running Windows 11 or Windows 10 but miss the look and feel of Windows 7, there’s a simple yet brilliant way to transform your newer OS into the older one.

This process, which takes just five mouse clicks, brings back all the features you may have missed, such as Windows Media Center, Windows Gadgets, and, of course, those classic Windows 7 games. The familiar, fuss-free Start menu also returns. This transformation works on all versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11, up to 24H2.

SEE ALSO:

To transform your modern OS into Windows 7 you'll need Revert8Plus. This is a fully automated and customizable transformation pack which has just been updated. Previous incarnations of the software were a bit buggy and problematic, but Version 4 has been completely rewritten from the ground up, fixing hundreds of bugs along the way. Most importantly, most features no longer require system file modifications, allowing you to continue to install Windows updates without issue.

The new version includes several major improvements and new features. Theme selection now automatically adjusts the glass color, system sounds, visual styles, and other system properties. AeroGlass has been refined for greater accuracy too and includes a customizable color mixer.

Control Panel links and applets have been restored to the proper Windows 7 layout, and Windows Gadgets are back. You can launch classic Windows 7 games, like Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Minesweeper, FreeCell, and Hearts from the Windows 7 Games Explorer. Windows Media Center, an important staple of Windows 7, is also included. Even the Windows 7 Help and Support panel has been reinstated.

All of the available options can be configured after installation through the Revert8Plus Settings entry in the Control Panel. The software also supports multiple users, so each person can apply a different theme.

The transformation process takes some time, but it’s simple. Just download the pack from r8p.teknixstuff.com (110MB), launch the installer, choose between Standard, Full, or Custom installation, and let the software do its magic.

While applying Revert8Plus shouldn’t cause problems, we recommend testing it in a virtual machine first to ensure it meets your needs. If you ever decide to return to Windows 10 or Windows 11, you can easily uninstall Revert8Plus and restore your system without hassle.