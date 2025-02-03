Forget upgrading to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.9.0 is the operating system you need!

With Windows 10 set to reach its end of life later this year, Microsoft has been taking every opportunity to heavily push Windows 11 as the only upgrade path for users. The latest operating system share figures from StatCounter show the message is getting through -- slowly -- with Windows 11 achieving 36.65 percent of the market, an increase of 2.53 percentage points since last month.

What that means, of course, is that Windows 10 still has 60.33 percent, suggesting users aren’t in a huge rush to move away from their OS of choice to the AI-riddled sequel. Let’s be honest, Windows 11 isn’t the only game in town for Windows 10 users looking to make the move. One of the more popular alternatives is Nitrux Linux, which has just hit a new milestone.

Version 3.9.0 of the popular Linux OS combines the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.

The full list of changes and improvements is huge. Nitrux 3.9.0 introduces fingerprint authentication support in SDDM and Plasma, boosting security. It also adds the Nitrux SB Manager for managing Secure Boot keys, alongside updated drivers like NVIDIA 570.86.16 and MESA 24.3.4 for improved graphics performance. Additionally, new tools like Optimus GPU Switcher simplify GPU management on hybrid systems.

Nitrux 3.9.0 also adds substantial kernel and system enhancements, including new Secure Boot updates with improved DB and DBX management, and the introduction of the Power Profiles Daemon which gives users the ability to optimize power usage based on their needs. Audio handling has been improved and support for AX88179 USB 3.0 Ethernet adapters and XR Linux drivers broadens hardware compatibility.

You can browse the full, exhaustive list of changes here.

As always, the best way to experience Nitrux is to jump in with a fresh installation. Download an ISO here now.

Image Credit: Vadymvdrobot/Depositphotos

