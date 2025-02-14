Get 'Microsoft 365 Word for Dummies, Second Edition' for FREE and save $18!

Word, Microsoft's powerful and popular word processor, is capable of extraordinary things. From template building to fancy formatting and even AI-powered editing and proofing, your copy of Word stands ready to help you supercharge your productivity and save you time and energy. You just need to learn how it's done. And, thanks to this easy-to-understand book, learning is the easy part!

This latest edition of Word For Dummies is packed with the essentials you need to turn any old copy of the famous word processor into a document-creating, table-formatting, graphics-editing super app. You'll even learn how to customize your version of Microsoft Word so it's absolutely perfect for you, at home and at work.

SEE ALSO:

You'll also find out how to:

Navigate the Word interface and menus and figure out a ton of hotkey shortcuts

Edit, format, and comment documents to make team collaboration a breeze

Use the new Microsoft Copilot's AI capabilities to make Word even more powerful

So, grab your copy of the latest edition of Word For Dummies today. It's perfect for casual users interested in upgrading their knowledge of this ubiquitous app as well as power users looking for the latest productivity tips and tricks.

Microsoft 365 Word for Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 25, so act fast.