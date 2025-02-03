From basic to brilliant: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted -- download it now!

For many users, myself included, Windows 10 and 11 are functional but unremarkable. The design, while supposedly modern, tends to be a bit, well, boring. The current design comes across as bland, offering little of the warmth or personality that once defined Windows. Remember Windows XP? Whatever happened to the Microsoft that gave us that leap forward in design a couple of decades ago?

Thankfully, there is a solution at hand. Seelen UI is a free tool that reimagines what a Windows desktop can be, giving users the tools to break free from Microsoft monotony. It offers a number of customization features that will let you craft a unique, stylish and practical workspace.

Seelen UI lets you customize your desktop by adjusting menus, widgets, and other elements. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for multitasking. There’s also an integrated media module compatible with most music players, and an app launcher inspired by Rofi, that offers an easy way to run apps and commands.

The user-friendly interface makes it simple to adjust themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. Even less-technically minded users can easily customize the desktop as required.

Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime, pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also needed for the program to function properly.

The software was updated to version 2.1.0 yesterday and this is what’s changed in the latest build:

Features

Allow custom animations on popups/dropdowns

Show open new window buttons on dock app items context menu

Toggle dock items using Win + number

Notifications count on dock app items

Add brightness slider to quick settings on toolbar

Add user module on toolbar

Refactor

Create separated system service to handle elevated actions

Fix

Ghost windows caused by a refactor done on v2.0.13

Not showing save button after icon packs change

App failing when PowerShell is not part of the $PATH environment

Dock items not updating paths on store updates

Unremovable workspace module on toolbar

Missing system tray icons

Date not being immediately updated on settings change

Ghost notification hitbox preventing mouse events on windows

You can find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.

Image Credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com