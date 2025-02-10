The stunning EndeavourOS 'Mercury' arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

If you’ve had enough of Windows 11, or are considering moving away from Microsoft when the tech giant pulls the plug on Windows 10 later this year, there are plenty of options available to you, ranging from the likes of Nitrux Linux to the just-updated, gorgeous EndeavourOS 'Mercury'.

The successor to EndeavourOS 'Neo' has been in development for quite some time, but it's a great update and not only fixes loads of problems but also introduces some great new features.

New Features and improvements include:

The ISO now has a memory test for EFI too.

The issue with Bios/Legacy Installs is resolved.

KDE, Gnome, XFCE4, Mate, Budgie and Cinnamon use a dark theme by default.

XFCE4 theme is now closer to the default (Xfce) setup.

Gnome sets dark and light wallpapers on changing mode automatically

Replacing empty space with the “replace Partition” option is working again.

The installer showing double entries for the EFI selection dropdown is resolved.

EndeavourOS Branding is easier to find and use for artists and media usage.

Both mirrorlists ranked now before installation will be copied to the target. In case the user changes the mirror list on the live session, these will be used instead, and not ranked in the installation process again.

The Mercury ISO ships with the following packages: Calamares 25.02.1.4-3, Firefox 135.0-1, Linux 6.13.1.arch2-1, Mesa 1:24.3.4-1, Xorg-server 21.1.15-1 (Xorg), and Nvidia 570.86.16-3.

You can download EndeavourOS 'Mercury' from here.