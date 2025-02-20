Microsoft issues yet another reminder that it is killing off WSUS driver synchronization soon

Microsoft logo in front of buildings

When Microsoft announces the deprecation of a feature or service, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was because few people use it. This may be the case in some instances, but with the deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization, the company is making it seem otherwise.

So many reminders have been issued about the loss of this particular service, it is hard to think that Microsoft isn't aware that the cull will affect a lot of people. And now yet another reminder has been published!

It was in the middle of 2024 when Microsoft first announced that the WSUS driver synchronization’s days were numbered. A few weeks back, the company reminded people about the deprecation, and as the clock continues to tick down, here’s another one published to the Windows Message Center:

If you’re using driver synchronization updates via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), prepare for change. This service is scheduled for deprecation on April 18, 2025. For on-premises contexts, drivers will be available on the Microsoft Update catalog, but you won’t be able to import them into WSUS. You’ll need to use any of the available alternative solutions, such as Device Driver Packages, or transition to cloud-based driver services for your organization, such as Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch. 

While the number of announcements and reminders may seem excessive, this is a big change for those who are affected. Microsoft points to the original announcement as a source of alternatives to be investigated over the next couple of months.

