It's possible to run Windows XP on an Apple TV -- and it works like a dream!

No Comments

Windows XP hasn’t been supported by Microsoft for a decade now, but it’s in use in many places. According to the most recent figures from Statcounter, the ancient OS still holds 0.27 percent of the Windows market, placing it above Windows 8/8.1.

There is even a Linux version of XP that you can run if you want a hit of nostalgia, but don’t want to risk using an unsupported OS. You’ve no doubt seen Doom running on all sorts of hardware, and XP is similar in some respects. We’ve already seen it running on Apple’s Vision Pro, and now it appears that with a bit of creative thinking it’s possible to run Windows XP on an Apple TV.

SEE ALSO:

In truth, it won’t run on every Apple TV. In fact, you will need the original version for it to work, as this model shipped with an Intel Pentium M processor and 256 MB of RAM, which is powerful enough to handle the OS.

Nobel Tech documented the process in a video, which you can watch below. It was achieved thanks to DistroHopper39B who managed to port Windows XP to the original Apple TV using ReactOS, because, as the video notes, Apple TV doesn’t have a Legacy BIOS module built-in.

The original Apple TV for this video was supplied to Nobel Tech by the Australian Computer Museum Society (ACMS). As you can see, Windows XP ran exactly as expected, with everything working except for graphics acceleration.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Deepfake fraud attempts grow over 2,000 percent

Best Windows apps this week

It's possible to run Windows XP on an Apple TV -- and it works like a dream!

AI-powered solution detects insider threats

Why are virtual CISOs becoming so popular? Because organizations need them [Q&A]

Microsoft is giving Snipping Tool a major OCR upgrade in Windows 11

Amazon kills its Android Appstore while Google Play remains the go-to choice

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

47 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

45 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.