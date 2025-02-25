Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Every so often, we hear rumors about Microsoft’s next operating system, widely expected to be called Windows 12. The tech giant has been keeping quiet about its future plans, preferring instead to continue to update Windows 11, adding more AI features, and deprecating functionality it thinks we no longer need.

Although plenty of people still prefer Windows 10 to its successor, Windows 11 will be the only game in town in a matter of months when the older OS comes to its end of life later this year. Windows 11 isn’t bad -- far from it -- but it could be better, as evidenced by Windows 11 2025 Edition.

Prolific concept designer Abdi (AR 4789) has in the past given us his vision for a number of re-imagined Microsoft operating systems, including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as Windows 12, Windows 12 Mobile and even Windows 25. For his latest creation he has shown us what Windows 11 could look like if Microsoft allowed its art department free rein to push the boundaries of design.

Highlights of the concept, which sadly isn’t an operating system you can download and install, include the ability to use your PC for web browsing and making notes while it’s installing, a taskbar with a choice of styles, a cleaner interface, and a brand new version of Windows Media Player.

As with most of Abdi’s designs, we think it looks great. Take a look at the video for Windows 11 2025 Edition below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.