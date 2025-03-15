This big Oreon 10 update might be the push you need to finally leave Microsoft Windows behind

If you’re thinking of leaving Windows 10 or 11 but aren’t quite sure if you’re ready to jump ship permanently, the good news is you can try some excellent alternative operating systems without commitment, using tools like VMware Player. One of our top recommendations is the stunning Oreon 10.

We declared it had "arrived to replace Microsoft Windows" when it launched last December, but since then the OS has received a number of improvements, and a new build has just been released that makes Oreon 10 an even more compelling alternative.

Based on AlmaLinux, Oreon 10 (the successor to Oreon Lime) has been designed to offer the ease of use people expect from Windows, but combined with the power and flexibility of Linux. The OS sports an intuitive interface that will be instantly recognizable to Windows users, and it offers seamless compatibility with popular applications, as well as rock solid performance.

The latest release, Oreon 10 (Build 2504), introduces several fixes and improvements. According to the changelog, the update includes a ported GNOME 48 desktop environment for a modern and responsive interface. Key bugs, including issues with automatic timezone detection and fractional scaling, have been squashed, and legacy GNOME applications now benefit from a refreshed look, thanks to a new theme.

As well as that, several packages have been newly ported into the repositories, and there’s a new default background. Panel blur has been introduced for a more polished aesthetic, and this build also includes epel-release out of the box, an important component that was previously overlooked.

You can download Oreon 10 (Build 2504) from here. The ISOs have been updated for x86_64, but not yet for arm64.

Image Credit: Photoeuphoria / Dreamstime.com