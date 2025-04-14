Microsoft says that an empty folder created by a system update increases Windows 11 security

Cast your mind back to just last week, and there was the usual chaos of problematic updates from Microsoft. But one of the more peculiar things about one of the updates was the creation an empty folder called inetpub after installing the KB5055523 update for Windows 11.

The appearance of this folder caused confusion, but failed to be explained by Microsoft. Users who were irritated by the folder materializing unbidden simply deleted it without side effects -- but now Microsoft has spoken out. The company says that the folder should not be deleted because it improves system security -- but leaves many questions unanswered.

Microsoft has not made a big announcement about whether or not to delete the inetpub folder, but it has updated the release notes for the updates that caused it to appear on systems around the world.

The company says that users should leave the folder alone:

After installing this update or a later Windows update, a new %systemdrive%\inetpub folder will be created on your device. This folder should not be deleted regardless of whether Internet Information Services (IIS) is enabled on the target device. This behavior is part of changes that increase protection and does not require any action from IT admins and end users.

In typical Microsoft style, it is not made clear how an empty folder contributes in any way to system security. The company says that more information is available at CVE-2025-21204, but this sheds no further light on the matter.

