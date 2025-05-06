Our favorite free Windows customization tool just got updated -- download Winhance 5 now!

We wrote about Winhance 4 just a matter of days ago, telling you how it can debloat and optimize Windows 10 and 11, and keep it that way.

The tool was originally a PowerShell GUI application, but with version 4 it transformed into a standalone app that can be installed or uninstalled easily. It was also made available in portable form. The app has now been updated to version 5, and it fixes a number of problems and introduces new functionality.

This is what’s new in Version 5:

Issues Fixed

MainWindow size too big on lower resolutions Window correctly gets current resolution and sets to 90 percent of available space Window is fully resizable

App Installation Status stuck on 66 percent (78 percent) overall Issue was related to a "pre-check" to see if the selected app was already installed or not and the result was not being properly passed which caused the installation not to start. Removed abovementioned check completely since the selected apps should be installed regardless of whether it is already installed or not Enhanced progress reporting during app installations that use winget.

Enhanced restarting of Windows Explorer process Improved handling when changing Windows Theme, Cleaning Taskbar and Start Menu which should stop it from stalling and freezing the application



New Features

Added Versioning to the application When a new version is released, users will be prompted to download and install the latest update.

Enhanced Config File Import Added prompts to ask if the user wants to Clean the Taskbar and Start Menu when importing a config file.



Improvements

Code Refactoring Refactored "OptimizationSetting" and "CustomizationSetting" to use a Base class "ApplicationSetting" which adheres to "DRY- Don't Repeat Yourself" principles and avoids code duplication

Better Configuration Import Handling Ensured that settings are properly applied and not just "updated" if changes are found.



You can download Winhance 5 from here, and if you want to see the tool in action you can watch the brand new video below.