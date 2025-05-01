Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

With Windows 10’s end of life looming, users are beginning to consider their next steps. In the past, upgrading to the latest Windows release might have been the obvious path, but Windows 11 -- with its tighter hardware requirements, bloat, problematic updates, insistence on a Microsoft account, and an increasing focus on unwanted AI features -- may no longer be the first choice for many.

Thankfully, Windows 11 isn’t the only game in town. Several Linux operating systems have been developed to appeal to Windows users looking to jump ship. AnduinOS is one such distribution, combining the familiarity of Windows 11 with the power of Ubuntu, and it's just been updated to version 1.3.0.

The OS continues to focus on ease of use, especially for those users moving over from Windows. It's built on the latest version of Ubuntu -- 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” -- and features GNOME 48, offering a desktop that closely resembles the look and feel of Windows 11, complete with a centered taskbar, app launcher, and rounded window corners.

AnduinOS 1.3 introduces several major improvements, including an integrated app store based on Flatpak that expands the range of available applications beyond the standard Ubuntu repositories.

GNOME Software now comes pre-installed, allowing users to browse and install software directly from a graphical storefront. There’s support for HDR displays and a new Super + V shortcut to toggle clipboard history.

One noteworthy fix in this release is improved Firefox localization, resolving past issues for non-English users.

AnduinOS 1.3 is available for download from the official website. Unlike many distributions that rely on in-session language packs, there are separate ISO files for each supported language, making installation easier for international users.

Image Credit: Roman Samborskyi / Dreamstime.com