Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

For a lot of people, the biggest, most noticeable difference between Windows 10 and 11 is the centered taskbar and Start menu that Microsoft introduced to its latest operating system.

The software giant made the change to give Windows 11 a fresh, modern look and set it apart from its predecessor, but Windows has had a left-aligned taskbar and menu since Windows 95, and as the company proved when it gave us a tiled Start screen in Windows 8, change isn't always good -- or welcome.

There are plenty of third-party tools that you can use to put the Start menu and taskbar back to how they were -- or how they should always be, depending on your point of view -- including new options like Talon. There is another new solution that we really like, and this one involves taking a trip back to the past.

Windows Vista wasn’t Microsoft’s finest OS, but at least it had a decent Start menu. Windows Vista 2025 Edition will give you that, and without sacrificing the good, modern, parts of Windows 11.

Windows Vista 2025 Edition is a Windhawk theme that you can apply to Microsoft's new OS. Not only will this instantly improve Windows 11, but the theme can be quickly uninstalled if you decide you want to revert to the standard look.

Link Vegas has created a video showcasing the changes that Windows Vista 2025 Edition makes to the operating system, and it also shows you how to install it. The files you require for the theme are located in this Google Drive folder.

Take a look at the video below and share your thoughts in the comments.

