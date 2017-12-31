How to use Kodi to play classic video game ROMs -- Mario, Sonic, Zelda, and more!

1 Comment

Kodi and TVAddons logos

As someone who was born in the 1980s, I experienced the golden age of video games. While the graphics were archaic by today's standards, the games were much more fun than the ones of today. People tend to forget that fun is the most important aspect of video games -- sound and graphics be damned. You bought a completed game and there were no updates, DLC or loot crates to be had. It was an amazing time.

Luckily, enjoying these classic games of yesteryear is very easy thanks to emulators. While the legality is a bit sketchy, you can download thousands of retro games (ROMs) and play them on your PC with near-flawless results. To make things even more convenient, the Kodi media center can now be used to play these ROMs. If you want to try this for yourself, I am happy to say you can do so immediately. The folks over at TVAddons have created a very useful guide.

"Retro gaming is the newest feature being introduced in the upcoming release of Kodi 18 Leia. Now you’ll be able to play all your favourite video games directly through Kodi, no additional hardware required. In addition to Kodi offering built-in emulators, there is a new addon called the Internet Archive ROM Launcher which allows you to download vintage video games on the fly, free of charge! Since older video games are no longer distributed or sold, they are considered abandonware and are therefore DMCA exempt. This is still in the testing phase, but we think it’s hella’ cool nonetheless," says TVAddons.

ALSO READ: Kodi 18 'Leia' 64-bit for Windows is finally ready to replace the 32-bit version

The group also says, "This exciting new version of Kodi gives you access to emulators for dozens of retro gaming consoles such as Atari, Commodore 64, Game Boy Classic, Game Boy Color, MS-DOS, Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, Super NES and many more! Just when you thought Kodi couldn’t get any better, this happened. Now you can switch between your favourite movies, TV shows and video games with the touch of a button. Next thing you know, Kodi will be able to read your mind and cook you the perfect eggs for breakfast."

If you are ready to try this yourself, you can use the guide below. Keep in mind, we here at BetaNews do not condone piracy -- you should proceed at your own risk. Do not download any ROMs if it is illegal in your country.

TVAddons Guide

Step 1: Download and install the latest Kodi RetroPlayer Test Build for your desired platform from the links below.

Kodi RetroPlayer 18 Alpha1 2017-12-04

Android TV and Amazon Fire TV users should input the following link within the Downloader app Browser on Android TV or Amazon Fire TV: http://bit.ly/kodiretrotest

Step 2: Navigate to the Settings cogwheel at the top left corner of your screen.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.09 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 2: Select the File manager icon.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.16 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 3: Click on the Add source function.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.18 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 4: Click on the field that displays <None> under the Enter the paths or browse for the media locations heading.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.19 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 5: Input http://fusion.tvaddons.co using the on-screen keyboard, then press the OK button.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.25 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 6: Click on the lower text input field under the Enter a name for this media source heading.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.28 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 7: Input fusionco (or fusion) using the on-screen keyboard, then press the OK button once again.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.31 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 8: Click on the OK button at the bottom of the window.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.33 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 9: Return to the Kodi home screen at this point.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.33.38 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 10: Click on the Add-ons tab from the vertical menu bar.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.16 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 11: Navigate to the little box icon at the top left corner of the Kodi Add-ons menu interface.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.20 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 12: Click on the Install from zip file function.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.23 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 13: Click on the Settings button if prompted that unknown sources are disabled.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.26 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 14: Click on the Unknown sources field.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.28 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 15: Click on the Yes button to confirm allowing the installation of Kodi addons from unknown sources.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.29 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)Step 16: Return to the previous menu at this point.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.31 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 17: Click on the Install from zip file function once again.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.33 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 18: Select the fusionco (or fusion) server folder that you added earlier in this guide.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.36 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 19: Select the kodi-repos folder.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.38 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 20: Select the english category.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.40 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 21: Scroll down to the repository.zachmorris-1.0.0.zip option.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.43 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 22: Click on the Install from repository button.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.47 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 23: Choose the Zach Morris Add-ons repository.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.49 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 24: Select the Game add-ons category.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.52 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 25: Choose the Game providers category.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.53 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 26: Click on the Internet Archive ROM Launcher addon.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.34.58 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 27: Click on the Install button to proceed.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.35.00 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 28: Click on the OK button to accept the installation of the required addon dependencies.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.35.03 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 29: Wait a minute for the Internet Archive ROM Launcher to download and install.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.35.07 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 30: Click on the Internet Archive ROM Launcher addon once again.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.23 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 31: Click on the Configure button.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.26 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 32: Select the External Launcher tab from the vertical settings menu bar.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.30 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 33: Click on the My System Type field.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.32 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 34: Select your platform from the listing.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.39 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 35: Navigate to the Setup Wizard tab from the vertical settings menu bar.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.47 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 36: Click on the Emulator Launcher field that displays External by default.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.47 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 37: Switch to the Kodi Retroplayer option.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.49 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 38: Click on the OK button at the right side of the settings window.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.36.56 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 39: Return to the main Add-ons menu, then select the Game add-ons tab.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.37.12 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 40: Start the Internet Archive ROM Launcher for the first time.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.37.14 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 41: Click on the Agree button at the bottom left corner to proceed.Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.37.19 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 42: Select the retro gaming console that you wish to emulate. Please note that certain platforms (such as Nintendo 64) are not integrated yet, but will be once the stable release is out.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.38.49 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 43: Choose the retro game title you wish to play.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.39.24 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 44: Click on the Launch button at the bottom center of the screen.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.39.27 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 45: Wait a minute for the game to download. Most of these games are far smaller in file size than a movie trailer would be.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.39.30 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 46: Select the game emulator you wish to use to play the game, usually the top one is best if you’re given multiple options.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.40.26 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

Step 47: Enjoy the Games!

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 at 2.41.39 PM - How-To Play Retro Video Games on Kodi (Nintendo, Sega, Atari and More)

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to use Kodi to play classic video game ROMs -- Mario, Sonic, Zelda, and more!

Ring in New Year 2018 with Manjaro Linux 17.1.0

Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement offer is available right now -- but supplies are limited

Donald Trump wants US Postal Service to charge Amazon 'much more'

The New York Times pulls support for its Windows Phone app

Keep on top of your wardrobe using these three apps

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

Most Commented Stories

Fall Creators Update already on more than half of all Windows 10 PCs

189 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

90 Comments

Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, but we should actually be thanking them for doing it!

69 Comments

Best Windows 10 apps this week

23 Comments

The New York Times pulls support for its Windows Phone app

23 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.