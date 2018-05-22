Get 'Better PHP Development' ($29 value) FREE for a limited time

PHP powers the vast majority of the web today. It is by far the most ubiquitous and accessible mature web language, and welcomes thousands of new developers every day.

Better PHP Development offers the tools and techniques you need to become a better developer.

This collection comprises:

  • How PHP Executes -- from Source Code to Render by Thomas Punt
  • Getting to Know and Love Xdebug by Bruno Škvorc
  • Localization Demystified: Php-Intl for Everyone by Younes Rafie
  • Event Sourcing in a Pinch by Christopher Pitt
  • Disco with Design Patterns: A Fresh Look at Dependency Injection by Reza Lavaryan
  • A Comprehensive Guide to Using Cronjobs by Reza Lavaryan
  • Event Loops in PHP by Christopher Pitt
  • PDO -- the Right Way to Access Databases in PHP by Parham Doustdar
  • Vagrant: The Right Way to Start with PHP by Bruno Škvorc

Better PHP Development from SitePoint usually retails for $29, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on June 5, so act fast.

