Kensington builds a better Surface Pro Dock than Microsoft

Microsoft can make beautiful computers as we have seen with is popular Surface line, but when it comes to accessories, the company doesn't have a great track record. Its recent Surface to USB-C adapter is embarrassingly ugly, while its new Surface Go USB-C dongles are ridiculously priced.

Worst of all, its most recent Surface Pro dock (seen here) is rather ho-hum. I preferred the older Surface docking station (seen here) from the Surface Pro 3 days, which cradled the tablet -- it wasn't just a glorified dongle like the current one. Seeing an opportunity to outdo Microsoft, today, Kensington unveils a Surface Studio-like docking station (model SD7000) that is downright breathtaking -- it holds up the tablet and has adjustable arms.

It connects using the Surface Connector port, and provides four USB-A ports, one USB-C, gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. While connected, it charges the Surface Pro too. It can be secured to your desk using the integrated Kensington security slot. it even offers a magnetic Surface Pen holder.