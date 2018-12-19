Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce

The mainstreaming of Linux is accelerating every day. Many servers use Linux distributions, while Android remains the undisputed king of mobile. True, adoption of operating systems based on the open source kernel are still virtually nonexistent on the desktop, but as Windows 10 gets worse and worse, more and more home users may turn to Ubuntu, Google Chrome OS, and others. Just yesterday, Dell updated two of its mobile workstations to the latest Ubuntu LTS version.

If you are tired of the Windows 10 nonsense, and want to try an alternative operating system, Linux Mint is a great starting point. Make no mistake, however, even though it is a good option for beginners, many experts use it too. Today, the newest version becomes available for download -- Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa." This follows a fairly short beta period.

ALSO READ: Linux Mint 19.1 named 'Tessa'

"Linux Mint 19.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop experience more comfortable. Linux Mint 19.1 features Cinnamon 4.0, a Linux kernel 4.15 and an Ubuntu 18.04 package base," says Clement Lefebvre.

ALSO READ: Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' coming this Christmas

Users can choose between three desktop environments -- Xfce, MATE and Cinnamon versions are available immediately. KDE is no longer an option, as the Mint devs wisely dropped that DE over a year ago.

If you want to try Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" yourself, you can use the below torrent download links to get an ISO. Before you do, be sure to read the release notes. Please share with me your experience with installing it in the comments below.

Please note: An upgrade from Linux Mint 19 to 19.1 should be made available in the near future. Users of the 19.1 Beta can upgrade to the final release by installing all available updates from Update Manager and then entering the following command in terminal.

apt install xul-ext-lightning

Image credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock