deepin 15.10 is here -- download the most beautiful Linux distribution now!

Windows 10 is a functional operating system, but goodness, it is not at all attractive. When I use Microsoft's OS, I don't get feelings of joy or happiness. Windows 10's design is very bland and seemingly uninspired. By comparison, Apple's macOS makes me very happy. And yes, appearance matters -- a good user interface and design can motivate the user and help them to be more creative.

As great as macOS is, there is a Linux distribution that rivals its beauty. Called deepin, this operating system is now based on Debian Stable (previously Debian Unstable), and provides an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous user interface. In fact, I am confident to say it is the most beautiful Linux distro. The newest version, deepin 15.10, is now available for download. It is chock full of bug fixes, and also, many new features. One of the most significant changes is dde-kwin is now the default window manager. Users should experience improved performance as a result.

"Compared with deepin 15.9, deepin 15.10 introduces new functions such as files on desktop auto merge, wallpaper slideshow, separate switches for system sound effects, and supports dragging the tray icon out in fashion mode. In addition, many bugs are fixed and the existing functions are optimized. Besides that, deepin 15.10 is newly built and released using Debian stable repository, in this way, system stability and security is greatly improved, bringing users more stable and efficient experiences. The unstable repository will continue to be maintained for the next three months," says The deepin Development Team.

Speaking on new features, the team explains, "When the 'Auto merge' option is checked in desktop context menu, files on desktop will be automatically grouped into different folders named by Videos, Music, Pictures, Documents, Applications, and Others, keeping your files on desktop in order. When the 'Wallpaper Slideshow' option is checked in wallpaper settings, users can set the slideshow interval to have a new wallpaper constantly! The settings for sound effects (such as shut down, log out, wake up etc.) in Control Center are separated, so that users can turn on or off a certain system sound through the switches, and have a better control of desktop environment."

The deepin Development Team shares the following extensive list of bug fixes and various improvements. There are some known bugs, but none of them are show-stoppers.

Control Center:

Restored screen rotation if timeout, so as to avoid the misoperation when the screen was blank;

Fixed the issue that screen rotation was not well supported on HiDPI screen when disabling window effect;

Fixed the bug that the screen rotation cannot be exited by pressing ESC;

Added the validity check for netmask in network IPv4;

Improved the order in wireless network list;

Fixed display scaling issues in multi-display environment;

Fixed screen projection issues;

Fixed the issue that some display settings were not shown in multi-display environment;

Fixed the inconsistence between the example sound effect and the actual sound effect of notification;

Dock:

Added “Hibernate” option when right clicking shutdown button;

Added support for disabling the trash plugin;

Removed the trash plugin from dock context menu in efficient mode;

Added a prompt when in overlay mode;

Fixed the incorrect dock position after setting display scaling in multi-display environment;

Added the network connection prompt;

Fixed the issue that in deepin stable version, some plugin configurations cannot be correctly saved to backend;

Launcher:

Fixed the bug that in fullscreen mode, the icons jumped up when opening the launcher;

Fixed the large icon size when dragging the app icon in fullscreen mode;

Fixed the bug that font size of the left category list did not follow that of the system;

Fixed the incorrect location of mini launcher when the dock was on the right;

dde-session-ui:

Added support for synchronous verification of password and fingerprint on lock screen;

Fixed no fingerprint verification when there were multiple users;

Fixed the improper user switch interface after deleting a user account;

Fixed the bug that user cannot login on lock screen if changing the password after switching on “Login Without Password”;

greeter supported different scale ratios on multiple monitors;

Other bug fixes.

Deepin File Manager

Added advanced search function;

Redesigned the address bar so that users can easily drag the window;

Added the options - “Copy path” and “Edit address” in the right menu of the crumb in address bar;

Added support for using Ctrl+C shortcuts to copy file path to the clipboard when previewing a file (copy image and its path when previewing a image);

Fixed the bug that file was not selected after changing its name;

Fixed the bug that sometimes files cannot be searched if checking “Auto index internal disk”;

Added the prompt asking for adding the execute permission when opening ELF file;

Fixed the potential crash issues;

Fixed the incorrect item number in disk info;

Fixed the wrong order in recent file list;

Fixed the issue that recent file list may be empty after double clicking a file in it;

Fixed the blank in “Time modified” if the time was unknown.

Deepin Editor

Added the character number in the status bar (including blank characters, such as line break);

Fixed the incorrect tab width;

Added support for split-screen mode;

Adjusted the minimum window size.

Deepin System Monitor

Fixed the crash when flatpak app starts.

Deepin Screen Recorder & Deepin Screen Recorder (Flatpak)

Fixed the issue that it cannot be used in multi-display environment after setting display scaling.

Deepin Terminal

Added the shortcuts (Ctrl+Alt+arrow keys) to adjust the part size after splitting the window;

Fixed the focus losing issue in kwin window manager;

Fixed the incorrect menu position on HiDPI screen.

Fixed the bug that the whole line cannot be selected by triple click.

Netease Cloud Music

Fixed the issue that it cannot be opened in Ubuntu;

Fixed the issue that it automatically crashed and exited after a while;

Fixed the blur lyrics after setting the display scaling;

Fixed the issue that it cannot be muted on lock screen;

Fixed the unexpected exit after saving a picture;

Added support for using the file selection dialog of Deepin File Manager (in deepin);

Fixed the issue that login window was not scaled as display scaling settings.

Known but Unfixed Bugs

DTK window cannot be dragged on touchscreen under kwin window manager;

Control Center: There is a shadow when hovering the notification icon if entering Control Center in stable version for the first time;

Deepin Store: User login window is always at the center of the screen, regardless of the position of main window;

Deepin Store: Click the “Install” button and then go to the download page, the page is loaded slowly;

The position of context menu on window title bar is incorrect if setting display scaling in deepin-wm window manager;

In LightDM, log into kde and then log out, click the button to switch the desktop environment, deepin is checked by default.

Ready to download the most beautiful Linux distribution? You can get the deepin 15.10 ISO here. This is the stable version of 15.10, which is based on Debian Stable. While there is apparently a version of 15.10 based on Debian Unstable, you shouldn't bother, as support for that ends in July of this year. In other words, with just a few months of support remaining, you should make the transition to the Debian Stable version now -- why prolong the inevitable?

Photo credit: Aaron Amat /Shutterstock