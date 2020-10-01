Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 is named 'Ulyssa' and you can download it soon

There are many great Linux-based desktop operating systems nowadays. There are arguably too many Linux distros, but I digress. For instance, if you are an experienced Linux user, you can opt for something like Debian or Fedora, while novices are better served by Ubuntu or Linux Lite.

One of the best operating systems for beginners and Windows-switchers, however, is Linux Mint. This is a no-nonsense Linux distro that looks good, is very stable, and ultimately "just works" for many users. New versions of the operating system are named after women, and today, we learn what Linux Mint 20.1 will be called.

In an announcement, the developers shared Linux Mint 20.1 is code-named "Ulyssa," which is a moniker for which I am not familiar. Apparently, it is a Latin-based name that is the female version of the male name "Ulysses." So, if you didn't know the origin of that name, now you do!

Advertisement

Other than the name, we don't have a whole lot of information about Linux Mint 20.1, but there are some interesting tidbits. For instance, the developers plan to release it before Christmas 2020, so we should have it before the end of the year. In other words, you can download it soon.

Also of interest, title bar buttons in the Mint-Y theme will now have a larger clickable region. Plus, hardware acceleration will be enabled by default in the Celluloid video player. The Mint devs will also be self-packaging the Chromium browser for inclusion in the official repos.

Photo credit: Beauty Stock / Shutterstock