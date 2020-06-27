Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20 'Ulyana' is here

Earlier this month, we told you about Linux Mint 20 BETA . Code-named "Ulyana," it was a very controversial release, as the developers decided to cancel the 32-bit version. Unfortunately, the devs also shocked the world by revealing their intention to remove Snapd starting with version 20 of the operating system. Don't forget, all of this follows the unpopular decision by the developers to pull both GIMP and VLC from Mint too.

And now, Linux Mint 20 sheds its pre-release tag and becomes available for download. The newest version of the operating system comes with Linux kernel 5.4 and is based on Ubuntu 20.04. Linux Mint 20 is officially supported until the year 2025! Best of all, you can choose among three desktop environments -- Cinnamon (4.6), MATE (1.24), and Xfce (4.14). It even comes with a new program called "Warpinator."

"Warpinator is a reimplementation of Giver. Server configuration (FTP, NFS, Samba) is overkill for casual file transfers between two computers, and it's a real pity to use external media (Internet services, USB sticks, external HDDs) just to share files when there's a local network which could do just that. With Warpinator, Linux Mint 20 brings back easy file sharing across the local network," says Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint head developer.

Unfortunately, not all is good news with Linux Mint 20. Lefebvre explains, "We also had to make a few tough decisions. The new Mint-Y colors were postponed until Linux Mint 20.1. The change which made the Grub menu always visible was reverted, and the Grub theme, which in this release prevented Linux Mint 20 to boot on particular laptops was removed."

If you want to give Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" a try, you can download an ISO using the below links. Be sure to read both the full release notes and what's new notes which we have linked to next to each download link. If you do install Linux Mint 20, please share your experience with the operating system in the comments below.

Photo credit: llaszlo / Shutterstock