Apple introduces Podcast Subscriptions

There are millions of fantastic free podcasts available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, but now Apple is introducing paid premium subscriptions.

What you get for your money will vary, but will likely include ad-free listening, access to bonus content, and early or exclusive access to new series.

SEE ALSO: Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

Advertisement

"Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it."

Podcast subscriptions will be available from May in over 170 countries and regions.

In addition, Apple will also be introducing channels, groups of shows curated by creators.

A redesigned Apple Postcasts app will be available with iOS 14.5 that makes it easier to follow, listen, and share podcasts.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now available in purple

Creators supporting Podcast Subscriptions include Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, as well as media and entertainment brands like NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment.

Pricing for each subscription will be set by creators and billed monthly.