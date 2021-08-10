Zorin OS 16 Pro brings Microsoft's Windows 11 interface to Linux

Windows 11 looks quite beautiful, but let's be honest... it is pretty much just Windows 10 with a fresh coat of paint. Sadly, Microsoft is requiring some pretty strict hardware requirements for the upcoming operating system, meaning many people could find themselves unable to upgrade. Even worse, the company has provided confusing communications regarding TPM requirements.

Thankfully, even if Microsoft thinks your perfectly fine computer is obsolete, the Linux community doesn't think that. In other words, if your computer is incompatible with Windows 11 due to a lack of a TPM chip or other hardware issue, it can still run a modern Linux distro just fine. In fact, thanks to the upcoming Zorin OS 16 Pro, you can experience the all-new Windows 11 interface on Linux! Wow!

"We're excited to introduce the newest edition of Zorin OS. Zorin OS Pro brings together the best apps and most advanced features, so you can unleash the full potential of your computer to do your greatest work. It comes bundled with our technical support service so you can get up and running smoothly. And every purchase helps to fund the development of the Zorin OS project for the benefit of all," says The Zorin OS developers.

The devs further say, "The Windows 11-like desktop layout is brand-new in Zorin OS 16 Pro. It features a modern and streamlined UI that adapts well to computers with touchpads, mice, or touchscreens. The new grid menu, activities overview button, and taskbar icons are placed front and center for easy access and effortless navigation on screens of all sizes."

Are you excited about having the the best part of Windows 11 (the interface) running on top of the rock-solid Linux kernel? Me too. Thankfully, you won't have to wait long to buy Zorin OS 16 Pro on August 17. Wait -- buy it?! Yes, this "Pro" version of the operating system will cost actual money. The Core edition will be totally free, but it will not include the Windows 11-like UI.